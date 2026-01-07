Radha Subramanyam, CBS Chief Research and Analytics Officer, Dies

Radha Subramanyam, CBS’s chief research and analytics officer, died on Monday, TheWrap has learned. She is survived by her husband, Joseph, and children Tara and River. Her cause of death has not been publicly released.

Subramanyam was well-respected both at CBS and in the larger media industry. She first joined the network in 2017 after holding leadership roles at iHeartMedia, Yahoo!, MTV Networks and Nielsen. After joining CBS, she quickly rose through the ranks to lead the network’s research and analytics division.

“Her work helped CBS connect with viewers in more authentic and impactful ways, guided by her belief that research should reflect real people and real lives,” an internal CBS memo about her passing reads. “Her brilliance lay in translating complex metrics into meaningful insights that shaped programming and strategy … CBS extends our deepest condolences to Radha’s family and loved ones. Radha will be profoundly missed.”

Over the course of her career, Subramanyam was recognized as one of the National Women’s Conference’s Top Women in Business, the Tri-State Diversity Council’s Top Women Leaders of New York and Corinium’s Top Innovators in Data and Analytics. She also received the International Women’s Day Award at the Consulate General of India in 2023.

“Radha was a true force of nature who passionately championed CBS,” said George Cheeks, Paramount’s chair of TV Media. “It would be hard to find someone who loved CBS more. Her passion for our work and her belief in the power of storytelling were contagious. She inspired us to think deeper and always strive for excellence.”