‘SNL’: J.K. Rowling, Mel Gibson and More Disgraced Celebs Blame Their Mess-Ups on Tourette’s | Video

“Saturday Night Live” plunged headfirst into the BAFTA controversy with a sketch that featured several disgraced and cancelled celebrities blaming their offensive behavior on Tourette syndrome.

Last weekend, BAFTA attendee John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, had several involuntary outbursts that included a racial slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindon were presenting onstage. Davidson has since apologized for the moment.

In the sketch, a slew of celebrities (played by the “SNL” cast) including J.K. Rowling, Mel Gibson, Armie Hammer, Louis C.K., Billy Cosby and more used the moment to blame their own behavior on the condition.

“I too suffer from Tourette’s, which explains a lot of the things I’ve said or yelled through the years,” Andrew Dismukes (as Gibson) said. “Am I proud of what I said? No. But I am very proud for you to know that it was because of Tourette’s. Unfortunately, I’m not alone.”

Host Connor Storie (as Hammer) explained, ““Hi cuties, I’m Armie Hammer, and not many people know this, but one of the most common side effects of Tourette’s is cannibalism. You could be casually DMing with a girl, and suddenly, the Tourette’s takes over, and you’re typing stuff like, ‘I’m literally going to eat you’, and she’s like, ‘Lol, what?’”

“Tourette’s isn’t just blurting out an offensive word; it can be a years-long obsession with something like trans rights, and a deep anger that someone who is born with a wand in their pants would want that wand removed and replaced with a Horcrux,” Ashley Padilla (as Rowling) said. “But now you know, it was all the Tourette’s fault, and not a bet I made with Bill Belichick to see who could destroy their legacy faster.”