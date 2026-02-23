Sony Pictures Television Opens Submissions for Elevate Actors Fellowship | Exclusive

Sony Pictures Television has opened submissions for the next cohort of its expanded Elevate Actors Fellowship, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Designed as a career launchpad for new and diverse voices, the actors fellowship consists of five weeks of masterclasses and industry training, and provides participants with direct access to casting directors, showrunners and studio leadership across the Sony Pictures Television ecosystem.

The program culminates in a showcase on the Sony lot attended by more than 150 casting directors, agents, EPs and showrunners, offering a prime ground for auditions and bookings.

This year’s fellowship has been expanded from past programs as a part of the studio’s Elevate initiative, which built on the foundation of the diverse directors program. The Elevate initiative aims to create a unified, studio-wide pipeline for emerging actors, writers and directors as a part of the studio’s long-term commitment to advancing new and diverse voices in scripted television.

SPT’s 2024 actors fellowship (Tori McCaleb)

The Elevate program extends into actors, writers and directors fellowships, with alumni finding career successes both inside and outside of Sony Pictures Television. Members of the previous actors fellowship have been booked on series including “For All Mankind,” “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” “The Pitt,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Days of Our Lives.”

Members of the writers fellowship have been staffed on Sony Pictures TV series “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” “Universal Basic Guys” and “American Hostage,” while alumni from the director program have shadowed on SPT series including “Dark Matter,” “Platonic,” “Doc,” “S.W.A.T.” and “My Life with the Walter Boys.”

The Elevate initiative is backed by significant studio support, including a partnership between SPT’s creative and D&I divisions to maximize resources, reach and longterm impact.

Applications for the actors program open Monday at 7 a.m. PT and are available here. The program will take place in Culver City, California and runs from mid-August through mid-September 2026.