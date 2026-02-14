James Van Der Beek Tribute Set at Fox With Encore of ‘The Real Full Monty’ Cancer Benefit Special

Fox will air a rerun of “The Real Full Monty” in James Van Der Beek’s honor Wednesday.

The encore of the 2024 two-hour special, which set out to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer, will encourage viewers to support the battle against colorectal cancer by donating to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

“The Real Full Monty,” hosted by Anthony Anderson, brought together prominent male celebrities as they opened up about the importance of cancer testing and research. The special starred Anderson alongside Taye Diggs, NFL’s Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli and Van Der Beek.

Watch a clip from the special here:

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023 and went public with his diagnosis in November 2024. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum died Wednesday. He was 48.

The special was inspired by the 1997 film. The men bear it all both emotionally and physically, culminating in a strip-tease dance performance choreographed by Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore (“La La Land,” Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour). Along the way, each celebrity shares how cancer has personally impacted his life, encouraging men to get checked and prioritize their health.

During the encore of the special, set to air Feb. 18, there will be a QR code visible throughout the broadcast, directing viewers to donate to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The American 2024 charity special is not the first of its kind. The unscripted format was first broadcast in the U.K. in 2017. The franchise has expanded to Australia, France and the Netherlands.

“The Real Full Monty” is produced by Spun Gold TV and FOX Alternative Entertainment. The special was executive produced by Anthony Anderson, Dan Norris and Ashley Edens as well as Nick Bullen and Daniela Neumann from Spun Gold.