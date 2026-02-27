‘The Traitors’: Alan Cumming’s Stylist Breaks Down Season 4’s Best Looks | Exclusive

“The Traitors” host Alan Cumming turned heads both in and outside of the castle with his Scottish style and camp couture on the hit Peacock series. Season 4 was no different.

The Emmy Award-winning host’s stylist Sam Spector broke down his favorite looks of Season 4 for TheWrap. He said the process of crafting each piece takes months, cultivating them specifically for each mission and roundtable.

Cumming has been candid that he views his hosting persona as another character he plays. His looks are an extension of that role, elevating his style and “The Traitors” brand alongside it.

Spector told TheWrap the host’s Black Banquet look was the showstopper of the season. The episode, which Cumming teased as one for the “Traitors” history books, saw a brutal murder in plain sight.

Whether it’s a coffin-inspired suit or a bloody kilt, Spector crafted each custom piece to further the story, up the drama and pay homage to Cumming’s Scottish history and the hills in which they shot on.

Keep reading for Spector’s week-to-week breakdown of “The Traitors” host’s Top 10 looks:

Alan Cumming “The Traitors” Season 4 Episode 1 (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Premiere canoe challenge “For the first mission, I was told there was going to be 100 or so coffins in the Loch. What better way to start the series than Alan dressed as a literal coffin. This was one the favorite pieces we made for the series. The wacky hat and shoes add to the camp and drama! We hand beaded one lapel because in Traitor land, everything is a little off center!” — SS Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Secret Traitor crowning “This was a fun one to make. We truly customized this traditional Scottish coat by working with a woman who made the scale-maille (similar to chain maille but with Dragon scales). We custom bedazzled his initials and cuffs of his shirt. Funny story, I initially thought his gloves should have faux long nails with jewels on them for the Traitor picking but that is one of the few pieces that didn’t make the cut.” — SS Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 Episode 2 (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 Episode 2 (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Throne challenge “This look is meant to resemble a vintage mirror with frames on them. If you look closely there are ornate picture frame pieces on the lapels. I added large crystals to shine in the lights. This outfit is actual multiple pieces and transforms throughout the episode from a plain suit to a cape to the little collar over the cape.” — SS Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” “Show Me Your Faces” (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Cage match “This was meant to be a weird anatomy inspired costume. Originally, there

was a faux spine and rib bones that attached but we scrapped that day of filming.” — SS Alan Cumming in “If You’re Gonna Come For Me, I’ll Finish You” (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Alan Cumming in “If You’re Gonna Come For Me, I’ll Finish You” (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) “Blood” fountain “This was made by Siobhan Mackenzie a Scottish designer. We knew the castle’s fountain was going to spew blood so I knew the look had to be red and we wanted the look to be dramatic so there is a knife through his resin corset dripping blood.” — SS Alan Cumming in “Planning a Coup” of “The Traitors” (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Planning a coup “I was inspired by the costume builder Kit Wan in Asia so sent him some inspiration for the banquet episode. I wanted a glam mixed media and mixed period piece here.” — SS Alan Cumming in “The Black Banquet” of “The Traitors” (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) The Black Banquet “This outfit was the showstopper of the season. It weighs an extraordinary amount. What you don’t see is the detail of lace and brocade that made this outfit sparkle and shine.” — SS Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Quest for gold “This look was by Rowing Blazers. We added some feathers for drama in the mission and a weird little hat and glasses.” — SS Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Credit: Peacock) Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Credit: Peacock) Castle Gallery challenge “This suit was hand-painted to go with the art inspired mission of Episode 8. Paired with a pink hat and paintbrush accessories. A fun detail that adds texture and brings the challenge to life.” — SS Alan Cumming in “Think Outside the Box” of “The Traitors” Season 4 (Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) Think outside the box “For this look we wanted depth and drama. It was decided to use this deep, blue to contrast the bright green flora. The sleeves added drama especially with faux-fur lined sleeves. The cape adds a level of mystery that highlights the sneaky nature of the mission.” — SS

“The Traitors” Season 4 is now streaming on Peacock.