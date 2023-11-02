MediaRadar Buys Kantar’s AI-Powered Ad Data Unit Vivvix

Advertising data and sales platform MediaRadar said Thursday it bought Kantar Group’s North American advertising intelligence unit Vivvix for an undisclosed amount.

Vivvix, which Kantar launched earlier this year, uses artificial intelligence to track advertising data across both digital and traditional media channels, including mobile apps, streaming services and social media.

“This transformative deal positions MediaRadar as the definitive source of advertising data and insights, serving the entire industry ecosystem from media owners to agencies and brands,” the company said in a statement.

The companies said more than 20,000 clients use MediaRadar’s database, which also uses AI to track more than $200 billion of annual media spend across more than 4 million brands. Vivvix’s advertising intelligence footprint spans $250 billion-plus in media spend.

Last week, MediaRadar released a report that found that by the end of September, national digital advertising was “hovering at a colossal $46 billion” for the year, but that represented an 8% decline year-over-year due to a slump in programmatic spending, or the use of automated technology for media buying.

The company counts Roku, The New York times, Pandora and the Discovery Channel among its clients

“By combining Vivvix and MediaRadar, we offer a complete view of the entire advertising industry,” MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelmansaid. “Together, our unparalleled market intelligence will enable strategic decision-making, allowing media sellers, brands, and agencies to navigate the dynamic advertising landscape with even greater confidence.”

The data that Vivvix and MediaRadar gather can help media companies, brands and agencies navigate what the companies called “the growing fragmentation and complexity, informing decisions in ad sales, brand strategy, and media planning and buying.”

The acquisition bolsters MediaRadar’s data capabilities across new areas such as local TV, radio, and search, along with out-of-home advertising. Vivvix also tracks the Canadian market, the companies said.

“Unified as one platform, MediaRadar will deliver the most comprehensive near real-time advertising intelligence available,” the statement said.

Vivvix CEO Andrew Feigenson will stay with the company. In the statement he said that the combination with MediaRadar will bring them closer to their goal of delivering “a complete view of the market to media companies, marketers, and agencies.”