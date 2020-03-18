Jimmy Fallon’s Dog Gary Is First-Ever Guest on COVID-Forced ‘Tonight Show: At Home Edition’ (Video)

Mrs. Fallon is camera operator, daughter Franny is Higgins

| March 18, 2020 @ 6:54 AM Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 7:49 AM

Jimmy Fallon’s shared a Guinness — and his home — with viewers on St. Patrick’s Day, when NBC unveiled the coronavirus-forced “Tonight Show: At Home Edition.”

Fallon’s first guest was his dog, Gary. The role of Higgins was played by Fallon’s daughter, Franny. His older daughter, Winnie, was the graphics department.

Nancy Juvonen, Jimmy’s wife, was his camera operator. Hey, she’s a legit film producer: Juvonen co-owns Flower Films with Jimmy’s “Fever Pitch” co-star Drew Barrymore.

As for Fallon, well, he played both himself and The Roots. After a make-shift monologue, Fallon performed an original St. Patty’s Day song for his fellow social distancers.

Also in the clip, Fallon called for donations to Feeding America. At the time of this writing, his efforts have raised $16,251.

“Jimmy will be highlighting a different charity each night that you can donate to and help those in need,” the Tonight Show’s YouTube page reads. “Tonight’s charity, Feeding America, runs a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and more.”

Feeding America’s mission is to feed America’s hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks and engage the country in the fight to end hunger.

Click here to contribute to the very worthy charity.

