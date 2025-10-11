‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Casts Megan Fox

Megan Fox has signed on for the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” sequel in the role of Toy Chica, one of the toy antagonists in the horror franchise.

Director Emma Tammi announced the casting update at Blumhouse’s BlumFest New York Comic-Con event on Friday, where she confirmed that Fox joined the cast for “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” alongside veteran voice performers MatPat and Kellen Goff — who will voice other toy animatronics, named Toy Bonnie and Toy Freddy, respectively.

Tammi, who also directed the first “Five Nights at Freddy’s” film, shared the news alongside returning stars Matthew Lillard and Elizabeth Lail. Josh Hutcherson and Piper Rubio are also reprising their roles for the upcoming sequel.

This isn’t Fox’s first foray into the horror genre, having previously made a splash in Diablo Cody’s 2009 horror-comedy “Jennifer’s Body,” which has become a cult classic among horror fans.

She followed up “Jennifer’s Body” with roles in 2021’s thriller “Till Death,” 2021’s vampire horror thriller “Night Teeth” and 2024’s science-fiction film “Subservience.”

However, she’s best known for her work in the “Transformers” franchise, the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies, “This Is 40,” “Friends With Kids” and FOX’s “New Girl.”

During CinemaCon 2024, Universal Pictures announced that a follow-up film to “Five Nights at Freddy’s” was in the works since the first movie — which was based on the wildly popular video game of the same name — grossed $297.2 million at the box office after coming together on a $20 million budget.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 5, 2025.