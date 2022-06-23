HBO Max and A24 are developing a pilot for the Megan Stalter-created comedy “Church Girls,” inspired by the “Hacks” breakout’s life.

“Church Girls” is described as “a grounded, half-hour comedy” that centers on Beth Parker (Stalter), a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian who struggles with her sexuality and faith in God as she navigates adulthood in suburban Ohio.

Stalter will also executive produce the co-production between HBO Max and A24. Additional executive producers are Gabe Liedman, Mackenzie Roussos for Range Media Partners and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The comedian got her start in entertainment doing sketch comedy skits online, amassing a loyal following that eventually led to a sold-out national stand-up tour in 2021. She’s currently playing the scene-stealing Kayla in the Emmy-winning “Hacks,” an walking HR violation of an assistant. Stalter is also a guest star on Peacock’s reboot of “Queer as Folk” and will soon lead the indie dark comedy “Cora Bora” from director Hannah Pearl Utt. The film follows Stalter as the eponymous Cora, a struggling musician who goes home to Portland to try to win her girlfriend back.

