Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé Dominate NAACP Image Awards in Music

The NAACP Image Awards continued on Thursday, with Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé dominating the music categories.

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé won both the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) and Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song awards for their “Savage Remix” collaboration. Beyoncé also nabbed the Outstanding Female Artist award for “Black Parade” and the Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album award for “Brown Skin Girl,” bringing her total number of wins on Thursday to four.

The soundtrack to Pixar’s “Soul” also won big, with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall taking home the prize for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album. Elsewhere during the ceremony, Drake won the Outstanding Male Artist award for “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” and Hit-Boy won for Outstanding Producer of the Year. Other artists who were honored included Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat and Jhené Aiko.

Also Read: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Grammys Performance Drew FCC Complaints

The NAACP is rolling out its winners for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards all week, revealing a slate of winners across various categories each night leading up until the televised awards show on Saturday, March 27.

The rollout of winners started Monday and recognized Black artists in literature and documentaries, while on Tuesday the NAACP honored Black artists in television, film and short form categories. Wednesday’s batch of winners focused on the variety categories, including talk shows and animated films and series.

Additional awards in scripted TV and film will be announced later this week. Check out the winners from Night 4 of the NAACP Virtual Experience below, and see the winners from the first three nights here, here and here.

Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding Male Artist

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding Album

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

“Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi

Outstanding International Song

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Touch from you” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“The Return” – The Clark Sisters

Special Award – Sports Award II

WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)