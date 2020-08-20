Megan Thee Stallion Publicly Accuses Rapper Tory Lanez of Shooting Her (Video)

For the first time, rap star Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, has publicly said that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is the man who shot her in an incident at a Hollywood Hills home on July 12.

In a defiant video posted to Instagram on Thursday — watch it at the top of the screen now — Pete said, “Yes, this n—- Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s—. Stop lying!”

Continuing later, she gave her version of events, explaining that the incident happened in a car, and denying that she had done anything to provoke the shooting. “You shot me. You scared to come telling people that you shot me, and you got your whole f—ing team on the internet, lying,” she said, also explaining that she initially didn’t speak to the police “because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she says.

The incident first made it into the news in July, and on Wednesday the Los Angeles Times reported that Los Angeles district attorneys are investigating possible charges against Lanez. Lanez was arrested on July 12 after the incident on suspicion he was concealing a weapon. LAPD also confirmed on Wednesday that a woman was taken to the hospital after the July incident for treatment of a foot injury, consistent with Pete’s story she was shot in the foot.