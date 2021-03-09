James Corden’s Big Takeaway From Meghan-Harry Interview Is All About Himself (Video)

Many people have a list of grievances about the British Royal Family after former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday included several shocking revelations about the monarchy. But the one that “Late Late Show” host James Corden can’t let go of is the fact that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were married three days before their big, beautiful royal wedding in May 2018 — because now he knows he didn’t attend the real royal wedding.

“Among the many revelations last night in the interview, Harry and Meghan said they secretly got married three days before their public wedding. A public wedding I attended,” Corden said during his opening monologue on Monday’s “Late Late Show,” cutting to an image of him and his wife at the ceremony. “Yeah, yeah. And I got to tell you, I want my toaster back. That was a wedding present, not a three-days-after-the-wedding present. I didn’t actually, I got them a Nespresso. And then I turned up and saw Clooney was there and I thought, ‘Ah, no. That’s a double Nespresso.’ And then I thought, ‘Doesn’t matter, because Keurig is far superior.'”

Markle told Oprah during “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” on Sunday that she and Prince Harry were married three days before their official wedding, in a private ceremony with just them and the Archbishop of Canterbury in their backyard.

“I was shocked that the ceremony I went to wasn’t real, it was a sham,” Corden said. “Can you imagine when they were like, ‘If anyone here objects to this union-‘ And I was like, ‘Me! I do!’ And they’d be like, ‘Well, it’s too bad mate, they’re already married. Really just doing this for the show.'”

Of course, Corden a friend of the couple, was saying this all in jest, as many serious revelations came from the former royals interview with Winfrey, which you can read about here.

Watch Corden’s full segment via the video above.