Meghan Markle Shares Royalty’s Concerns About Son Archie and ‘How Dark His Skin Might Be’

Meghan Markle, the Hollywood actress who became Duchess of Sussex after marrying England’s Prince Harry, on Sunday revealed that unidentified members of the royal family expressed concern about the skin color of their son, Archie.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday, Markle said that while she was pregnant unidentified members of Harry’s family shared “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.”

Markle, who is Black, declined to identify the royal family members, adding, “I think that would be very damaging to them.” She also added that the concerns were not raised directly to her but to Prince Harry.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince,” she told Winfrey, “which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”