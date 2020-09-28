Go Pro Today

No, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Aren’t Starring in a Reality Series at Netflix

The Sun reported couple was developing “tasteful” docuseries that would give “glimpse into their lives”

| September 28, 2020 @ 11:13 AM
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sorry, but you won’t be seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry starring in their own reality TV series at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

On Monday, U.K.-based paper The Sun reported that the couple was developing a “tasteful” docuseries for the streaming service — where they recently signed a production deal — that would follow them for three months and give a “glimpse into their lives.” According to The Sun, a source said that the show would mostly “be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors.”

An individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap that report is inaccurate and that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already have “several projects” in development at Netflix, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women, they will not be starring in a reality series.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Netflix Deal

“The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” a spokesman for the couple said in a statement to People Monday.

Representatives for Markle and Prince Harry did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-year deal at Netflix that includes scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The focus of the pact is on creating a wide range of programs about stories and issues that resonate with the couple personally – including highlighting issues that their non-profit Archewell is focused on.

Also Read: Netflix Responds to GOP Senators' Questions About Its 'Three-Body Problem' Adaptation

When the deal was signed, an insider said Markle had no plans to return to acting.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” said The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a statement issued alongside the news of their deal. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

