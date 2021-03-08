Go Pro Today

‘Noble’ or ‘Vile’? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Splits Hollywood Stars

The tell-all interview had audiences divided

| March 8, 2021 @ 8:16 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped some explosive revelations about their experience with the British Royal Family, and why the couple chose to distance themselves from the monarchy. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Winfrey spent most of the interview primarily talking with Markle, the American actress and former “Suits” star who is expecting the couple’s second child — a girl.

For some, the immediate reaction was anger. Piers Morgan released a slew of tweets Monday morning, mostly condemning Markle’s claims, referring to her as the “Pinocchio Princess.” He began by calling the interview “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.”

Morgan followed up a column in the Daily Mail where he called the interview a “disgraceful diatribe of race-baiting propaganda.” He was joined by other conservative figures in slamming the pair.

But there were also those who stood in solidarity and support of the former royals. Tennis icon Serena Williams tweeted out a full statement defending Markle, writing, “She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

And for some, the interview was simply a reminder of Oprah’s professional prowess. Many, including “The Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams and “Star Trek” actor George Takei called for Oprah to become the reigning queen of America.

