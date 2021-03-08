‘Noble’ or ‘Vile’? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Splits Hollywood Stars

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped some explosive revelations about their experience with the British Royal Family, and why the couple chose to distance themselves from the monarchy. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Winfrey spent most of the interview primarily talking with Markle, the American actress and former “Suits” star who is expecting the couple’s second child — a girl.

For some, the immediate reaction was anger. Piers Morgan released a slew of tweets Monday morning, mostly condemning Markle’s claims, referring to her as the “Pinocchio Princess.” He began by calling the interview “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.”

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Morgan followed up a column in the Daily Mail where he called the interview a “disgraceful diatribe of race-baiting propaganda.” He was joined by other conservative figures in slamming the pair.

Imagine being Prince Philip: fighting Nazis, helping preside over the UK during the Cold War and the economic struggles of the 1970s, and now watching your spoiled grandson basically call the institution to which you have silently devoted your life a vile repository of bigotry. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 8, 2021

In which M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this? https://t.co/TTIiLhw9uD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle is less than 25% black.

Her son is less than 12% black. Her and Harry implying that everything that happened to them is because of her blackness is a sickening level of scapegoating. What Harry is doing to his family (who cannot respond) is unforgivable. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 8, 2021

The irony of Meghan Markle's remarks: she's accusing a hereditary monarchy of racism. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) March 8, 2021

But there were also those who stood in solidarity and support of the former royals. Tennis icon Serena Williams tweeted out a full statement defending Markle, writing, “She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Very telling that Harry said #TheInstitution was cool with #MeghanMarkle until they saw how effortless it was for her to come into the family & connect w/people on that first press tour & how she shined. She was loved & accepted and they turned on her because of it. #Jealousy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 8, 2021

Fully on the Sussex’s side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William – sounds really bad. Also – we need the return of the big Oprah interview — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 8, 2021

I’m not surprised one bit by what #MeghanMarkle & #PrinceHarry are describing they experienced. Any institutions (Royals & Press) that was established when racism (slavery) and sexism were widely accepted – – what else would you expect? Racist Roots go deep! pic.twitter.com/ntswLFjzzX — Karamo (@Karamo) March 8, 2021

And for some, the interview was simply a reminder of Oprah’s professional prowess. Many, including “The Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams and “Star Trek” actor George Takei called for Oprah to become the reigning queen of America.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but @Oprah is the Queen of America, right? #MeghanandHarryonOprah — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 8, 2021

!!!!!!! Never ever doubt @Oprah “the GOAT”. She will always ask what you are thinking. #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 8, 2021

Maybe they should just make Oprah queen and call it a day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 8, 2021

The idea that all of England is waking up to this #MeghanAndHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/7FTn6pm3hr — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 8, 2021

Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. #MeghanMarkle — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 8, 2021

It’s true what Meghan Markle told @Oprah, we don’t know what goes on in people’s lives behind closed doors. That’s something we can all remember. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 8, 2021

Happy International Women’s Day y’all! I’m so proud of Meghan and Oprah for bringing their A game and standing up to racism. Prince Harry is a man’s man for standing up to his family and the “Institution” that took so much courage. Diana would be so proud! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) March 8, 2021

Still in shock and awe from #MeghanandHarryonOprah. But it goes to show no matter who you are, there are family members who are jealous and deceitful. And his grandmother is the Queen and his father is the Prince or was?!? Whatever! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 8, 2021

So I wanted to have fun takes and jokes, but when somebody asks for the kind of help Meghan’s talking about – one of the hardest things a human can do – they should get it. Poor. Rich. Famous. Royal. Whatever. Be kinder to one another. #MeghanandHarryonOprah — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) March 8, 2021

I dislike phonies- #MeghanMarkle is the consummate phony https://t.co/ZsOWa8pkw9 — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) March 8, 2021