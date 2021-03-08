OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A CBS PRIMETIME SPECIAL

Ratings: Oprah’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview Scores 17.1 Million Viewers for CBS

March 8, 2021 @ 8:06 AM

Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” just keeps lucking out with these lead-ins

Oprah’s interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew 17.137 million total viewers to CBS on Sunday, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers, with a TV audience fit for a prince (and a duchess).

That robust (preliminary) number is larger than Caitlyn Jenner’s sitdown with Diane Sawyer in 2015, which (preliminarily) averaged 16.9 million total viewers. In the key demo, however, the highly anticipated Jenner interview doubled this one, with a 5.2 rating vs. a 2.6.

