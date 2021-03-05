Go Pro Today

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick J Adams Calls Out Royal Family Amid Bullying Accusations

“This newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance,” actor says

| March 5, 2021 @ 10:18 AM Last Updated: March 5, 2021 @ 10:28 AM
patrick j adams meghan markle

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams came out hard against the British Royal Family on Friday in defending the duchess of Sussex who is facing accusations of “bullying” from palace aids.

“It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health,” Adams said in a lengthy Twitter thread Friday. “IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.”

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced it is investigating accusations that Markle bullied several royal aides in 2018. The announcement comes ahead of Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah that will air on CBS Sunday night. In a preview clip, it doesn’t sound like being part of the Royal Family was that much fun for her.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Says She Was Not 'Allowed' to Speak With Oprah Previously (Video)

The report was initially published by the Times of London, citing complaints that Markle “drove out two personal assistants from Kensington Palace” due to how she managed them. Meanwhile, in a separate preview of her interview with Oprah, Markle said the royal family is “perpetuating falsehoods” about her.

Along with Adams’, “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh defended Markle as well Friday. “Meghan Markle is not a monster. She’s a strong woman with a kind heart who’s trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation. I don’t know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late night emails makes you a horrible person, then I’m going to hell 50 times over.”

Before joining the Royal Family, Markle starred on the USA series alongside Adams and Gabriel Macht for the first seven of the show’s nine seasons. You can read Adams’ full thread below:

