Meghan McCain Fires Back at a Confused Carrie Coon for Saying She’s ‘Gratified’ to See a Republican on ‘The White Lotus’

Meghan McCain, former “View” co-host and daughter of late politician John McCain, has responded to “The White Lotus” Season 3 star Carrie Coon’s recent comment about her and other conservatives who watch the HBO series.

In a Hollywood Reporter interview published Wednesday, Coon and fellow “White Lotus” star Leslie Bibb discussed the viral Season 3 moment in which Bibb’s Kate indirectly reveals to her friends, Coon’s Laurie and Michelle Monaghan’s Jaclyn, that she voted for President Donald Trump. When asked about the moment, Coon said, “I do think people like Meghan McCain and her community are really gratified to see a conservative person on television.”

“I have conservative people in my life who reached out to me to say that was an awesome conversation, because I don’t think it vilifies Kate,” the actress added.

McCain responded Tuesday to Coon’s remark, tweeting, “Yes Carrie, I am ‘gratified’ that the conservative character represented on ‘White Lotus’ is the responsible, family oriented one not making a fool of herself. Unlike the progressive liberal you’re representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her tits to everyone.”

McCain’s tweet referenced recent events on “White Lotus,” in which Monaghan’s Jaclyn and Coon’s Laurie have partied gratuitously and slept with two different men, all while Bibb’s married Kate has reluctantly tagged along part of the way.

Coon then responded, apparently confused: “I didn’t realize my quote was so inflammatory. Is ‘gratified’ a new trigger word?”

Yes Carrie, I am "gratified" that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family oriented one not making a fool of herself.



Unlike the progressive liberal you're representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her tits to everyone. https://t.co/wRbv0JG7hN — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 3, 2025

McCain’s tweet is just the latest volley in an online spat that has been ongoing between her and Coon since early March and began when McCain tweeted her reaction to Trump’s joint address to Congress.

“This is the first time I can remember crying during a State of the Union. Thank you President Trump. This is so beautiful,” McCain wrote before specifically referencing the president’s inclusion of a young boy diagnosed with brain cancer in his speech. “Anyone who has been impacted by brain cancer knows how special this is.”

As part of Trump and Elon Musk’s federal spending cuts, hundreds of scientific and medical research grants from the National Institutes of Health have been canceled and over 1,000 NIH workers are expected to be laid off. The cuts have thrown the NIH’s ability to continue sufficiently funding and researching cancer treatments into question.

With that in mind, Coon quote-tweeted McCain’s post praising Trump’s address, writing, “Who’s gonna tell her?” McCain, in turn, shot back at Coon with a screenshot of Bibb’s “White Lotus” character smirking in response to her friends’ questions about being a Trump supporter.

A few days later, McCain tweeted, “Can’t decide if I should still watch ‘White Lotus’ tonight since one of the stars decided to tweet some nasty crap at me.” Her tweet prompted a response from fellow conservative public figure Megyn Kelly, who wrote, “Watch it anyway. Virtually every star in every movie and TV show hates conservatives.”

The “White Lotus” Season 3 finale airs Sunday on HBO.