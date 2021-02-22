“The View” co-host Meghan McCain has lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden Administration’s vaccination rollout.

“I’m over Dr. Fauci,” a frustrated McCain said on Monday’s show. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”

McCain’s comments came during a frank discussion between the co-hosts centering on COVID-19 and the fact that the U.S. is reaching a record breaking number of half a million deaths since the virus began ravaging the country almost a year ago.

Also Read: 'The View': House Impeachment Manager Feels Bad for Republicans: 'Now Trump Really Is the GOP's Problem' (Video)

While she acknowledged the fact that no one should be downplaying the grief and tragedy that everyone has experienced, she also pointed out that “next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been. And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family … it’s terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging.”

McCain doubled down on her feelings on Fauci’s removal after the show finished airing, posting a tweet that declared “I’m not a phony — I will not go on TV and lie and say one thing privately and another on the air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership.”

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony – i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

McCain quickly came under fire for her comments, as well as for expressing outrage when she complained about “the fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous.”

“Meghan McCain is spewing disinformation again,” Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tweeted. “Dr. Fauci didn’t say we’ll have to wear masks forever, but if we’d worn them to begin with and gone into lockdown – like Israel did on Jan. 8 – maybe we wouldn’t have so much sickness.”

“Big walking into the pharmacy and yelling ‘DON’T YOU KNOW WHO MY FATHER IS?’ energy,” joked Media Matters for America editor-at-large Parker Malloy.

Meghan McCain is spewing disinformation again on #TheView. Dr. Fauci didn’t say we’ll have to wear masks forever, but if we’d worn them to begin with and gone into lockdown – like Israel did on Jan. 8 – maybe we wouldn’t have so much sickness. pic.twitter.com/G6A5cF1meG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 22, 2021

Big walking into the pharmacy and yelling "DON'T YOU KNOW WHO MY FATHER IS?" energy https://t.co/C1KJjCcUfm — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 22, 2021

Watch the full clip below.