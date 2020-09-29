Go Pro Today

Meghan McCain Just Gave Birth to a Baby Girl, and She Has a Very Patriotic Name

"The View" co-host has been on leave since Thursday

September 29, 2020
Meghan McCain has given birth to a baby girl just days after taking leave from her co-hosting duties on “The View,” and her daughter has a very patriotic name.

The 34-year-old daughter of former U.S. Senator John McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their first child, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, on Monday night.

She and Domenech have been married since 2017 and announced their pregnancy in March.

McCain has been absent from “The View” since Thursday, but her co-hosts still said their well-wishes on-air.

“There’s a new baby in town,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday’s episode.

“Congratulations Meghan and Ben,” said co-host Sara Haines.

“It’s not an easy thing to do,” Goldberg added. “We’re just really excited and thrilled.”

Last Monday, things got heated on “The View” when a discussion about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, now occupied by Amy Coney Barrett, lead McCain to go on a rant in defense of her anti-abortion beliefs and the Christian values she and Barrett hold dear.

“Amy Coney Barrett is a hardcore Catholic. Among other things, she has seven children. I completely expect her to be — if she is the nominee — to be slandered and maimed in a way we’ve ever seen before,” McCain said. “If you’re pro-life, like I am and 47% of the country is, it becomes a reason for you to support President Trump if you’re someone who is wavering; if you didn’t necessarily think there was going to be a seat up.”

The next day, during a similar discussion, McCain called Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell an “absolute gangster when it comes to the Supreme Court,” and said she knew all along that Barrett would be fast-tracked as Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court to replace Ginsburg. “I never thought it was even an option not to have it happen,” she said.

McCain is expected to return to “The View” in several weeks. Watch her co-hosts congratulate her below:

