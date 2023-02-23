Meghan McCain Blasts ‘View’ Host Joy Behar’s Take on Trump’s Ohio Visit: ‘An Evil Thing to Say’

Meghan McCain called out her former “The View” co-host Joy Behar over comments she made Thursday about voters in East Palestine, Ohio, who were affected by a train derailment while discussing former President Donald Trump’s visit to the city on the ABC talk show.

“The people of East Palestine are currently in fear that they and their children will be getting cancer or worse from the derailment toxins in their land and water,” McCain said on Twitter on Thursday.

Trump visited to address and help support communities that were impacted by the train derailment.

This is just an evil thing to say. I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can. https://t.co/02W3UQU0jx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 23, 2023

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody who — by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA Chemical Safety Office,” Behar told the audience. “That’s who you voted for in that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety. He did.”

McCain, who had a four-year-long stint on the daytime talk show, continued, “This is just an evil thing to say. I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can.”

On Feb. 3, a 38-car train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, which led to a spill and ignition of multiple tanks in the area. The incident has resulted in the deaths of nearby wildlife, as well as residents having health-related issues connected to the spill.