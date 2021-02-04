Meghan McCain got fired up on Thursday’s episode of “The View” over the apology that House minority leader Kevin McCarthy swears that far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made behind closed doors for the dangerous rhetoric she’s been spreading within the GOP.
McCain spoke directly to the newly elected Georgia Republican, who has come under fire for past statements supporting debunked conspiracy theories about the 2016 election, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, mass shootings and even the cause of California wildfires. “If you want to apologize for all the garbage and bile that you have said and then put our party through, do it publicly,” McCain said.
Greene’s so-called apology came in the wake of an unsuccessful attempt by Trump-sympathizers to vote congresswoman and House Republican conference chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) out of her leadership position in the House GOP, which also added fuel to McCain’s fire.
It was such a dramatic turn of events that she compared it to ABC’s reality dating series “The Bachelor.”
“Last night I was texting my friends, ‘This is like the most dramatic rose ceremony ever,'” McCain said. “This is one of the most dramatic moments in politics that has happened in the last few years of a time that’s been full of dramatic moments. So basically to break this down in the simplest way possible, Liz Cheney has had the living crap beaten out of her by her fellow caucus members, by people in the media in Trump land saying, basically, she should be stripped of her chair because she dared to vote for impeachment against Trump.”
She continued: “Last night there was a feeling among people like [Congressman] Matt Gaetz saying that we have the votes, we’re gonna oust her from her role as third in line for leadership of Congress — and then she ended up being voted by a whopping 145 to 61 to stay. So what that says to me is there’s a lot of people going on TV saying different things than they’re privately voting.”
McCain also called out the behind-closed-doors truth-telling mentally that’s been sweeping the GOP in the era of Trumpism “severe cowardice.”
“It is a bizarre reality to live in, because it shows that there’s validation for people in the party, the vast majority of people in Congress, that say the QAnon Marjorie Taylor Greenes are not here, that it’s OK to vote for impeachment, that Liz Cheney did nothing wrong, that she’s a valued member of leadership — but they’re doing it privately. They’re not doing it publicly, which for me I think is such severe cowardice.”
Watch the clip below.
GOP HOUSE LEADER WON’T PUNISH GREENE: While Rep. Liz Cheney was able to hold her leadership after her pro-impeachment stance, Kevin McCarthy rejected calls from Democrats for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be stripped from committee appointments – the co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/1ZgUJx0Y3r
— The View (@TheView) February 4, 2021
