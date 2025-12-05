Meghan McCain Slams Tucker Carlson After She’s Repeatedly Called ‘Fat’ on His Podcast: ‘Not Christian Behavior’

Meghan McCain ripped into Tucker Carlson after she learned her weight was “a subject of conversation” on his podcast, noting the discussion was “not Christian behavior.”

The TV personality took to X on Thursday, where she informed her followers that she had been made aware of Milo Yiannopoulos’ appearance on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” where she was repeatedly called “fat.”

“Yes, I am very fat, I’m almost 9 months pregnant with my third child,” she hit back. “I am also very happy. I don’t care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian, that is not Christian behavior to engage in such a conversation on one of the largest podcasts in the world.”

She continued: “This kind of meanness to women and hypocrisy is a classic example of why the right has such a problem with women voters of my generation.”

As McCain continued, she told her followers to not feel badly for her, adding that “people have been calling me fat since I started in media at age 22.”

“It is old, lazy, tired,” she concluded. “I don’t make my living off of ugliness like that and truly can’t fathom what life is like for anyone who does. It must be very dark.”

McCain’s response comes a day after Yiannopoulos called out her weight, which stemmed from him saying there was nothing “gayer than John McCain’s bloodlust.”

Yiannopoulos noted he wasn’t suggesting the late U.S. Senator was “a practicing homosexual,” but appeared to suggest that the former presidential hopeful fit certain stereotypes that target the queer community.

“I mean, he’s even got the fat friend. It’s his daughter,” Yiannopoulos added. “You know, he even bred the fat best friend. Like, is there a more ostentatious f-g hag in America than Meghan McCain? You know she hates herself. She’s fat. She’s crazy. She’s every gay man’s dream.”

Representatives for Carlson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.