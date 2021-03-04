Go Pro Today

‘The View': Meghan McCain’s Craziest Hairstyles – From ‘Bridgerton’ to Princess Leia (Photos)

There’s never a shortage of wild styles when it comes to “The View” co-host

and | March 4, 2021 @ 11:59 AM
meghan mccain hair main
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain can usually be counted on to deliver scathing commentary...and a hairstyle that always leaves social media talking. Here are some of the wildest McCain hairstyles we've had the pleasure of watching on "The View" every week.
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
Is McCain channeling Princess Leia? Or is this style an homage to ABC/Disney's Minnie Mouse?
meghan mccain view
ABC
It's almost like she took the style above and dunked those buns into hot water and shrank them.
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
"Bridgerton" may be one of the most talked-about shows out there right now, but isn't this look a tad over-the-top for a morning show? Or does she have a prom to go to?
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
"Rapunzel! Let down your hair!" How very '80s.
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
This particular style had social media joking about McCain's "jeweled dandruff." No, we don't get it, either.
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
The only thing missing here is a bone and she's nailed the Pebbles Flintstone look.
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
Wait...when did Gwen Stefani guest host? Or did Ariana Grande go blonde?
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
This is the "neat and simultaneously messy" look.
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
Hey, this reminds us, where can we catch a few episodes of "I Dream of Jeannie"?
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
This is probably one of McCain's most normal styles, and that says a lot.
Meghan McCain hair
ABC
Simple is not always the answer.