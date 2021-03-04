"The View" co-host Meghan McCain can usually be counted on to deliver scathing commentary...and a hairstyle that always leaves social media talking. Here are some of the wildest McCain hairstyles we've had the pleasure of watching on "The View" every week.
ABC
Is McCain channeling Princess Leia? Or is this style an homage to ABC/Disney's Minnie Mouse?
ABC
It's almost like she took the style above and dunked those buns into hot water and shrank them.
ABC
"Bridgerton" may be one of the most talked-about shows out there right now, but isn't this look a tad over-the-top for a morning show? Or does she have a prom to go to?
ABC
"Rapunzel! Let down your hair!" How very '80s.
ABC
This particular style had social media joking about McCain's "jeweled dandruff." No, we don't get it, either.
ABC
The only thing missing here is a bone and she's nailed the Pebbles Flintstone look.
ABC
Wait...when did Gwen Stefani guest host? Or did Ariana Grande go blonde?
ABC
This is the "neat and simultaneously messy" look.
ABC
Hey, this reminds us, where can we catch a few episodes of "I Dream of Jeannie"?
ABC
This is probably one of McCain's most normal styles, and that says a lot.
ABC
Simple is not always the answer.