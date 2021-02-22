Meghan McCain Needled for Griping About When She’ll Get the COVID Vaccine: ‘Viewruca Salt’

Meghan McCain opened herself up to some mockery on Monday after she complained that she doesn’t know when she’ll get access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The comments, which came during the same “The View” segment where she called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired, started with a point we’ll concede is somewhat fair to bring up: That in her view, it’s a problem that messaging from U.S. officials seems to suggest that even with the vaccine people won’t be able to resume normal life for a long, long time. After a clip during which Dr. Anthony Fauci wouldn’t make any kind of specific recommendation about what people can do after getting vaccinated, McCain compared that to Israel where, she said, people are being told if they get the vaccine they can resume normal life.

“The idea that I can get vaccinated I won’t be able to see friends and nothing in life changes and that we’re going to have to wear masks forever… I don’t understand the downplaying of getting the vaccine because right now we should be wanting as many Americans as possible to get a vaccine,” she said.

But then she went a step further and appeared to complain that her job and social status should give her access to the vaccine. “The fact that I, Megan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ I don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it. I wanna get it. If you call me at 3 o’clock in the morning I will go at any place or any time to get it. I wanna be responsible, obviously wait my turn, but this rollout has been a disaster.”

Now in fairness, McCain’s point seemed more concerned with the fact that the U.S. messaging might discourage people from taking the vaccine. “I for one would like something to look forward to and to hope for. Because if getting the vaccine means that nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it. We already have a problem getting people to take the vaccine.”

But it was the bit about “I, Megan McCain, co-host of ‘The View'” that captured people’s attention. Perhaps this won’t come as a shock, but lot of the reactions roasted McCain for what people said was extreme entitlement.

For example, “Law & Order: SVU” showrunner Warren Leight tweeted “The fact that I, Warren Leigh, showrunner of SVU, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine… seems understandable since the country is in the midst of a horrifying pandemic and other more vulnerable people deserve priority as vaccine distribution ramps up.”

“Meghan McCain should be referred to as Viewruca Salt,” said Bob Clendenin, making a play on the spoiled girl from “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.”

Some people even demanded McCain be fired.

Also Read: 'The View' Host Meghan McCain: 'It's Fun to Dunk on Ted Cruz' but What About Cuomo's Nursing Home Deaths?

“The producers of @TheView need to fire Meghan McCain, NOWDouble exclamation markHer daily tantrums, total disregard for the opinions of others, and willful ignorance is exhausting,” author Elgin Charles said. “Replace her with Ana Navarro.”

“Nothing could ever be more Meghan McCain than Meghan McCain saying that her status as Meghan McCain should be getting her better vaccine treatment,” tweeted Discourse Blog editor Jack Mirkinson.

Also Read: 'The View': Meghan McCain Bristles at Lumping All GOP in With QAnon: 'I Automatically Get Very Tribal' (Video)

“I hope someone is fanning and perhaps feeding individual grapes to Meghan McCain right now as co-host of The View,” snarked political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen.

See more reactions below.

if fighting Karens was a video game Meghan McCain would be the final boss — yoyoha (@yoyoha) February 22, 2021

"The fact that I, a spoiled rotten rich privileged brat who never had to work for anything in her life, Meghan McCain, can't be in the front of the line, ahead of people you've never heard of is flabbergasting. Why do bad things always happen to me?" That's what I heard… https://t.co/VbO9gUZYhX — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) February 22, 2021

Meghan McCain should be referred to as Viewruca Salt.#MeghanMcCain — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) February 22, 2021

Nothing could ever be more Meghan McCain than Meghan McCain saying that her status as Meghan McCain should be getting her better vaccine treatment https://t.co/gjobDZomzq — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) February 22, 2021

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, Co-Host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine…” This is the Conservative Entitlement Mind in action. She demands preferential treatment, prefers to whine rather than research, and blames experts. Fire her, @abc https://t.co/hhgMo3hrSo — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 22, 2021

The fact that I, Warren Leight, showrunner of SVU, don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine… seems understandable since the country is in the midst of a horrifying pandemic and other more vulnerable people deserve priority as vaccine distribution ramps up. https://t.co/fyKMgEJFTo — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 22, 2021

The producers of @TheView need to fire Meghan McCain, NOW‼️Her daily tantrums, total disregard for the opinions of others, and willful ignorance is exhausting. Replace her with Ana Navarro. — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) February 22, 2021

And then there are those of us who are last in line and recognize that yes, more vulnerable people SHOULD get priority. What is your damage, @MeghanMcCain? https://t.co/mUc8o6n9Ca — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) February 22, 2021

Meghan McCain is the female version of Ben Shapiro for saying dumb shit just to get attention. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 22, 2021

"That fact that I, Meghan McCain, cohost of The View" is the funniest phrase in the English language. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 22, 2021

fire Meghan McCain and hire someone who’s actually smarter than a paper napkin https://t.co/RnfG0uKJTt — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 22, 2021

Hey @TheView, my offer to replace Meghan McCain still stands. I may be no genius, but I'm a steal at what you're paying her to say this nonsense. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 22, 2021

I hope someone is fanning and perhaps feeding individual grapes to Meghan McCain right now as co-host of The View. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 22, 2021

If cancel culture was a real thing, then explain Meghan McCain. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) February 22, 2021