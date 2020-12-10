Meghan Trainor’s ‘All About About That Bass’ as Ruined by Google Translate Is Still Catchy as Hell (Video)

Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” did not leave our heads in 2014. In 2020, Trainor’s Google Translate-ruined version “I Am Full of Fish,” is proving to be just as catchy.

On Wednesday, Trainor (virtually) dropped by NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her Christmas album “A Very Trainor Christmas.” Then, Fallon cornered her into playing “Google Translate Songs.”

Here’s how the ridiculousness works: A “Tonight Show” staffer loads the lyrics of popular pop songs into Google Translate, translates them into Slovak, then those Slovak words are translated back into English. The result is some head-bopping absurdity.

Jimmy Fallon was first up, and he set the bar high with The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” which translates into “Glowing Wall Is Me.” Alright.

Trainor’s turn was a bit easier, as she got to sing her own hit. Mistaking “bass,” the musical term, for “bass” the fish made that one extra enjoyable.

Here’s how “I Am Full of Fish” starts: “OK, very sharp, range is not two for me/although I flap up, flap up as my requirement/So many children steal my prosperity/Healthy trash in healthy towns.”

And the chorus: “You’re aware/that I am full of fish, full of fish/with screaming” (x3)

‘Tis the season, so the two wrapped up with a duet of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” which translated into “I’ll Take a Look at the Christmas Pie.”

Put that one on “A Very Trainor Christmas 2,” Meghan. (Or maybe just the Slovak version of “A Very Trainor Christmas.”)

Watch the video above. Readers can find the real “All About That Bass” lyrics below, courtesy of genius.com.

