Meghan Trainor to Star in Comedy Series in the Works at NBC

Meghan Trainor is set to star in a comedy series in the works at NBC, which is the first project under a new cross-platform, overall deal the Grammy Award-winning singer has signed with NBCUniversal’s television and streaming arm.

Per NBCU, the pact “is a first-of-its-kind for the company, encompassing potential projects across scripted and unscripted content throughout NBCU’s larger television and streaming entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.”

The studio says that under the deal, the “All About That Bass” singer “will have the opportunity to leverage her talents across network, cable, streaming and syndication programming.”

“In addition to being a phenomenally talented performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC’s brand,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement. “We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands. With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

Trainor added: “This collaboration with NBCUniversal is so beyond a dream come true. I’m obsessed with and inspired by Susan and can’t wait to work with her and her incredibly talented team to bring our ideas to life.”

Emerging in 2014 with her hit “All About That Bass,” Trainer has charted eight multi-platinum singles, sold millions of albums worldwide, sold out three headline tours and written multi-platinum hits for top pop and country artists. She is one of five female artists to receive a diamond certification for her hit single “All About That Bass,” which shares the RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards top honor with only 15 other singles in history.