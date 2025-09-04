Megyn Kelly Says Bari Weiss’ Jump to CBS News Is ‘Going to Eat Her Alive’ – Just ‘Ask Katie Couric’ | Video

Megyn Kelly is convinced that Bari Weiss’ move to CBS News is going to go terribly.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host broke down why she thought the reports that Weiss was making the jump from Free Press – which she started back in 2022 – to CBS News was not only an odd choice but a bad one.

“Why would you go into mainstream media right now,” Kelly asked. “Like, it’s dead, it’s dying, it absolutely is on track for the iceberg. I just don’t understand the allure, and I really don’t understand the allure to go to a television network, which is not Bari’s background at all, and it’s for me, and I really love Bari and Nellie too. I worried they’re going to eat her alive, because CBS is among the worst when it comes to being insular, like you have to be raised at CBS to be respected by the CBS people. Ask Katie Couric if you don’t believe me, ask Catherine Herridge if you don’t believe me.”

She continued: “There’s no way they’re going to respect somebody who did a stint at The Journal and The Times, and then went off in independent media as a television editorial boss. And I’m sorry, but they’re also not going to respect somebody who’s young and a woman, because CBS is not built that way. Again, ask Katie Couric, ask Catherine Herridge. I’ve watched it happen time after time, so I just don’t get the allure.”

On Wednesday, Puck first reported that Paramount was close to a deal that would bring Weiss into the fold and set her up in a top role running CBS News. The move would put the organization on a more conservative bent which is what CEO David Ellison wants.

Weiss would be coming from Free Press, which she began in 2022 after resigning from her role as an opinion columnist for The New York Times. Weiss has been reported as seeking $200 million for the sale of The Free Press, but an individual with knowledge told TheWrap the sale price was expected to be lower than that.

An individual with knowledge of the deal said that Paramount did expect there to be resignations as a result of Weiss’ acquisition.