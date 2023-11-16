Megyn Kelly weighed in on Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America,” which has made waves after it was removed from the website of “The Guardian.”

The letter, written by bin Laden 21 years ago, went viral on social media from X (formerly Twitter) to Instagram and TikTok before it was taken down.

“Get off your f–king iPhone. Pay attention to your child. Look at your kid’s lessons. Step down from the Women’s March, which by the way, it was totally antisemitic when we called it out, as did many at the time,” Kelly said. “Do some parenting if you’re going to bother having a child and stop indoctrinating your own children — those of you who are on the left— to this pernicious woke ideology, because this is where it lands. I’m very fired up about it… We’re forgetting 9/11. And it’s, you know what’s going to happen? It’s going to happen again.”

The former Fox News journalist played a montage of TikTokkers reacting to the since-taken-down letter, ripping into their decision to support bin Laden’s perspective. Her passion flared up particularly when it came to the implications of Sept. 11, 2001, and the tragedy that day brought to America.

“Just a note to those morons. Three thousand Americans died on 9/11. Four planes were hijacked, thanks to bin Laden and his evil plan,” Kelly said. “Children as young as 2-and-a-half were murdered on board the aircraft that took the lives of innocents who just went to work that day.”

She then played a clip of a phone call from Kevin Cosgrove, who was in the World Trade Center on that day, to remind the “assholes posting your fandom for Osama bin Laden” of the destruction that bin Laden caused in New York City and to America as a country.

“We have so lost the youth of this country that now 20 years later…they want to look back and rewrite the history of Osama bin Laden, because Palestine, because deconstructing colonization, because there’s been a mindmeld on college campuses that has corrupted and infected and toxified an entire generation,” Kelly said. “And now your kids and my kids are going to have to deal with these cretins who hate America, because we made them, because their parents failed them, their educators failed them, corporate America continues to fail them, the media continues to fail them, and it’s the fight for our lives. If you don’t think this is coming to a school near you, or a community near you, you haven’t been paying attention.”

Kelly, in addition to mentioning that anyone who lived through 9/11 is recoiling from what the young people are saying, tweeted specifically to the parents of these young people. She told them they failed to protect their children from indoctrination and brainwashing and summarized her tweet on her show.

“To the parents of all of these losers suddenly persuaded by the deranged musings of the man who murdered 3k American innocents: you failed,” Kelly wrote. “You were likely boozing, marching for some L-wing cause and/or simply ignoring your kids. You failed to teach wrong from right, a proper moral code, a love of country and perspective on America’s role in the world.”