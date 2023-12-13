Megyn Kelly Calls for Taylor Swift Boycott After She Attends Gaza Fundraiser Comedy Show: ‘You Clearly Know Nothing’ | Video

Megyn Kelly called for a boycott against Taylor Swift on Tuesday after the superstar singer-songwriter attended a comedy show benefitting humanitarian relief in Gaza.

Proceeds from the event, a Friday night stop on Ramy Youssef’s “More Feelings” tour at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, are being donated to in-need Palestinians during the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East. Swift’s attendance with Selena Gomez has raised questions about whether or not she stands with Israel. Also in attendance were actresses Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne, according to People.

Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” that Swift “owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology” for attending the event.

“I hope they boycott [Taylor Swift’s] events until she issues it because attending this thing was wrong. Do some Googling. See what they do in Gaza to gays. See about women’s rights in Gaza, Taylor,” Kelly said. “Otherwise do this [motions to shut up] when it comes to talking about those issues again. You clearly know nothing.”

Watch the segment below.

Kelly’s rant over Swift’s attendance at Youssef’s benefit show came just over two months after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians. On Nov. 15, Youssef wrote on Instagram that “100% of the proceeds for the remainder of the Ramy Youssef: More Feelings standup tour will be donated to American Near East Refuge Aid (ANERA), providing humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.”

“Taylor Swift, who has been out there tweeting about her support for the LGBTQ community, you know what they do to that community in Gaza, Taylor, that you now want to support,” Kelly continued Tuesday. “Who’s talked about her support for women, her opposition to certain Republican lawmakers who don’t support women in the way Taylor sees fit. You know what they do to women? You know what Hamas likes to do to women? You think we have equal rights over there, Taylor?”

The podcast host and former Fox News anchor then hypothesized that donations to Gaza are actually funding Hamas.

“They’re taking the money that the international forces are designating to help the suffering people of Gaza and Hamas is using it to create more weapons,” she said. “But Taylor Swift would like to help raise funds for Gaza.”

The last few stops of the Emmy-nominated Youssef’s tour take place in France (Jan. 10), Norway (Jan. 11), Denmark (Jan. 12), Germany (Jan. 15), Canada (Jan. 19 and Jan. 20) and California (Feb. 2).

Swift’s appearance at the show sparked online chatter, with many of the singer’s fans stepping to her defense and maintaining that the musician simply went to a show with friends. See below what people had to say.

@megynkelly a washed up has been who keeps trying to be fukking relevant going after another woman … Taylor swift because she has more swag, more credibility, more of everything than Megyn will ever have . — Tracey Schwartz (@phillygirl11) December 10, 2023

taylor swift attending ramy's show is her supporting causes that aid victims of genocide.



but because she is a woman, you people will be seaking out ways to minimalize her efforts https://t.co/V2qkiUloXG — 𝙈⋆ (@theantiqueswift) December 10, 2023

Ramy Youssef donated proceeds to Gaza. Taylor Swift just went to a comedy show. https://t.co/0NECnPA6tq — d 🤍 (@cherrypascal) December 10, 2023

taylor going to see a comedy show is not her actively supporting Gaza. this is Ramy actively supporting Gaza. https://t.co/mhwxD9MkRP — safia (@hcwrudeofme) December 9, 2023