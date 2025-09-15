Megyn Kelly Says Charlie Kirk Was Slated for Her Live Tour, but She Won’t Cancel ‘One Stop’ | Video

Megyn Kelly says Charlie Kirk was slated to appear on her just-announced live tour during a stop in California – and she’s heard “everyone’s concerns” since his assassination last week – but she’s planning to forge ahead, adding: “I don’t care if every single guest cancels on me.”

“There is no f–king way I am canceling one stop on this tour,” she said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “Not one stop.”

The former Fox News host and podcaster announced her first-ever live tour last Monday, two days before Kirk was killed by a sniper’s bullet while speaking to a throng of students at Utah Valley University. Stops on the tour, which begins next month, are scheduled in California, Florida, New York and elsewhere, with announced guests including Adam Carolla, Piers Morgan – and, until Wednesday, Kirk.

“We paused all of our promotional efforts as soon as Charlie was killed,” she said. “Just out of respect, first of all, and second of all, because he was in a lot of the materials and the ads that we were running … totally inappropriate, given what’s happened.”

Kelly said Kirk’s death prompted discussions with her team and family about the tour, because “I don’t actually go out there that often. I’m not like Charlie in that way. I’m more of a private person … and most of my spare time is spent with my family.”

After hearing out their concerns and considering the challenges such public appearances now present, Kelly was still resolved to get the show on the road.

“It’s not that I don’t have some concerns, of course I do,” she said. “I’m human. I, as you know, have been covering the news very closely, but there is no f—king way we’re not doing this tour. It’s more important now than ever.”

And she’ll stay on the road, no matter what happens.

“I said to my team at this point, I don’t care if every single guest cancels on me,” she added. “I don’t care if there are two people in the audience as we go from city to city, I’m going. I’m going to stand on these stages, and I’m going to say all the things that we say all the time on this show, and I will speak to those two people from the heart and be forever grateful to them for showing up. I see no other way.”

She encouraged people to attend, as there will be “significant security” at each event: “I really hope you do show up. I really now more than ever, would love to see you all face to face. God, I would love to see you face to face. I need to see you face to face. I think this is probably the best thing I can do for my own emotional state at the moment, just to see all of you.”

Kelly conceded that plans for added security measures will mean “it’ll be a pain in the ass” to get into the venues, but added “we’re going to make it safe.”

“You know, I was really looking forward to the tour sort of having a raucous good time, and I think that still will be the case, because if you’re coming out of your homes and you’re just and you’re gonna spend your time with me, I want you to enjoy yourself,” she added. “I’m sure that the stop in California where Charlie was going to join us will be more somber, and we’re still debating what to do there. We’re not canceling it, trust me, I’ll be there.”

