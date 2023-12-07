Megyn Kelly Reveals Why Chris Christie Got ‘Up in My Grill’ During Viral Debate Tantrum: ‘He Was Pissed’ | Video

Megyn Kelly spilled the details about the heated interaction between her and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the fourth 2024 Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday.

“He was pissed off,” she said in Thursdsay’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Then Kelly began her story: “All over the internet last night was a video that went viral of somebody in the balcony filming Chris Christie coming over to yours truly during a break at the end of the first hour and kind of getting up in my grill.”

The exchange took place during a commercial break for the event. A video clip of the moment on X has reached over 1 million views.

“There was all sorts of speculation about what was happening there. I will tell you what was happening there,” Kelly said. “It was not off the record. He was pissed off.”

In the clip, Christie was seen aggressively talking to the debate’s moderators, Kelly and The Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson.

Holy crap…



Chris Christie is now throwing a FIT to Megyn Kelly after Vivek told him to go enjoy a nice meal 🤣🤣🤣#GOPDebate



— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 7, 2023

The four participating candidates were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Christie. Kelly explained that Christie’s frustration came from him feeling as though he wasn’t given the same amount of time to talk as his fellow GOP candidates.

“He was mad that he wasn’t getting enough questions. And he said, ‘I made it up at this stage and I haven’t been able to speak in awhile. And I should have been brought in on that last debate,’” Kelly recounted. “I said, ‘We’re coming to you. You’re going to be happy in the second hour,’ which I lived up to.”

Kelly admitted Thursday that she also thought Christie had been left out at one point during the candidates’ debate rebuttals.

“He was right that in the last run, he had been excluded. And the reason that happened is because we let them fight in the first 40 minutes of the debate, and therefore, that comes at the expense of something,” Kelly said. “It’s all at the expense of something else that’s coming. Which is fine … The sort of even distribution of questions got mucked up by all the arguing.”

Fourth Republican Presidential Debate Held In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Free-Beacon Editor-In-Chief Eliana Johnson and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly (Getty Images)

At the end of the day, Kelly said she knew Christie would eventually get his stage time.

“I knew very well that Christie was going to get asked a Trump question having to do with immigration at the top of the next hour, so it was totally fair to him,” Kelly continued. “And [Christie’s] polling at 2%! OK? in no debate ever, and I’ve now done six of them, have we given as many questions to the guy who’s at 3% as to the person who’s in the lead. I’m sorry, Gov. Christie. That’s the way it is. And all said and done, CNN says this is the timing of the stage: Vivek got 22 minutes, DeSantis 21, Haley 17 Christie 16 and 52 seconds. So he was a half a minute behind Haley, who’s tied up there for number one.”

Concluding her explanation of the viral moment, Kelly cleared the air by maintaining that Christie wasn’t treated unfairly on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to hear it frankly. We did right by him. He got a ton of airtime. That’s what he was mad about,” Kelly said. “I like the guy, but just to break some news on what people speculating on … They never like it when they don’t get to speak.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.