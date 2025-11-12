Megyn Kelly Bemoans Epstein Email Leak Is a ‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: ‘Why Didn’t Trump Just Release These?’ | Video

Megyn Kelly really wishes Donald Trump would have just released the recent Jeffrey Epstein email leaks himself.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host bemoaned the release of new emails from Jeffrey Epstein to associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff, which claim that Donald Trump knew about Epstein’s conduct — including “about the girls.” The emails were released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Kelly said Democrats will “make a ton of hay” over the new leaks.

“Why didn’t Trump just release these? Just release them,” Kelly said. “Now he’s in a position of being, like, singled out as the only one, allegedly, as opposed to one of a slew of names. The Democrats, of course, are going to make a ton of hay over it. And I don’t know that there’s any there, there whatsoever, but I concede that they sound bad. They don’t sound good. If I were a Democrat, I could easily make some hay with these, which they will.”

She continued: “They won’t be doing fair and balanced reporting on these over on MS or CNN, etc. So to me, this is a self-inflicted wound by the Trump administration, and it was unnecessary.”

In one email released by the Democrat Oversight Committee dated April 2, 2011, Epstein claimed Trump spent “hours” with an unidentified victim at Epstein’s home. The victim’s name was redacted.

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote. “He has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there.”

“I have been thinking about that…” Maxwell responded.

The White House railed against these new leaks. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed to the redacted victim being Virginia Giuffre – someone who denied Trump of wrongdoing – and said this was a smear campagin.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” Leavitt said in a Wednesday statement to TheWrap. “The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

The statement continued: “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

