Megyn Kelly Slams George Clooney for Attacking Her Journalistic Credentials: ‘It’s Cowardice’ | Video

Megyn Kelly reacted Wednesday to George Clooney’s critique of her and her journalistic credentials following comments the actor made while speaking about his portrayal of legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow in “Good Night, and Good Luck” on Broadway.

“We begin on the subject of George Clooney, who is busy trying to look 30 years younger than he actually is with weirdly dyed jet black hair trying his hand on Broadway,” the host said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “Clooney fancies himself a journalist, you see, and has lots of thoughts on how journalists need to do journalism like he does it.”

She then cited how the actor went from being a staunch supporter of Joe Biden to writing an op-ed in the New York Times asking the then-president to bow out of the 2024 race.

Kelly said that Clooney’s news-gathering skills are lacking: “Mainly, you know, like stumbling upon the biggest story of the decade that a sitting president is mentally infirm and ought to be 25th amendment-ed right out of office and then burying it, saying absolutely nothing for weeks on end.”

She added, “That’s not journalism, George. It’s cowardice followed by naked partisanship.”

Kelly took another crack at the 63-year-old actor, saying, “By the way what’s the matter George, are the Hollywood roles getting a little hard to come by as you age and get decidedly more smug and self-congratulatory?”

Clooney’s comments came during his sit-down with Patti LuPone on Variety’s Broadway Actors on Actors. LuPone brought up Clooney’s political activism over the years and the actor was quick to note that he made no apologies about speaking the truth.

“You see Megyn Kelly, who’s come out and said I’m not a journalist,” Clooney said in regards to her initial critique of the Broadway show. “I didn’t say I was a journalist.”

The “Good Night, and Good Luck” actor added that he had “at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at to try to get stories out,” and that he was “not quite sure what she’s done to be a journalist.”

Kelly admitted that she has not seen the Broadway show. “Apparently, he ends the whole thing with a video montage featuring, as the show closes, yours truly and Elon Musk doing a ‘quote Nazi salute.’ Okay, because Elon Musk and I are the dangers George Clooney fears,” she said.

“He actually thinks I’m objecting to something he put in his show about me,” she continued. “I couldn’t care less, sir. I was mocking you for trying to lecture journalists on how to do journalism.”

Among the instances she cited to prove her own journalistic bona fides was interviewing the man who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple and Susette Kelo, whose story of how the government seized her house in New London, Connecticut, which inspired the movie “Little Pink House.”

You can watch her segment in the embedded video above.