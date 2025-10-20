Megyn Kelly Slams Liberal Media for Ignoring ‘Hateful’ No Kings Protesters Mocking Charlie Kirk: ‘Such Utter Bulls–t’ | Video

Megyn Kelly went after “mainstream” liberal media Monday for ignoring No Kings protesters who mocked Charlie Kirk’s assassination over the weekend.

Arguing on Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” that not all of the 7 million reported “peaceful” and “joyful” protesters at Saturday’s nationwide demonstrations were all that peaceful. The host lambasted a number of news outlets who appeared to ignore some of the more hateful and violent signage, including those making light of Kirk’s death.

“This is such utter bulls–t … Several protesters, this is so gross, mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Kelly said. “His wife is still in nonstop tears. He has two babies, only one of whom can even speak yet, they’re so young, and all she does is ask where daddy is. That’s all she wants to know. Where’s daddy? And Erika can’t quite explain it to her in a way that she understands. How do you make a three-year-old understand a political assassination or even death?”

She continued: “This woman made a homemade sign that reads, ‘Which one heals faster: Trump’s ear or Erica Kirk’s heart?’ They can’t stand the fact that Erica Kirk is a strong woman who refuses to be cowed into hiding, and they don’t give a damn about any suffering she’s going through. They could not care less. They want her to suffer. That’s really what we’re seeing, they want Charlie’s baby boy to grow up without a dad. They don’t give a s–t about him or his baby girl either, they do not care. They want more Charlie Kirks.”

Watch the full segment below:

Play video

Millions of Americans turned out for the latest round of No Kings protests this weekend, with politicians, media figures and other speakers all in attendance. There were even some assemblies in several European capitals. Among the celebrities who spoke out were Mark Ruffalo, Bill Nye and Mehdi Hasan.

President Donald Trump also made his feelings about the protests clear after posting an AI video showing him flying in a fighter jet labeled “King Trump” and dropping feces on the heads of No Kings protestors — including activist Harry Sisson.