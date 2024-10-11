Megyn Kelly gave Vogue a huge “F you” Friday over the fashion magazine’s airbrushing of Kamala Harris on its new cover.

“What message does this send to little girls? ‘You can become president, just as long as you don’t age, OK? You can’t age, because as a woman, you have to be both hot and credible.’ Like, f–k off, Vogue,” Kelly said on the latest episode of “The Megyn Kelly Sh0w” on SiriusXM.

Harris’ Vogue feature dropped on Friday, featuring the Democratic presidential candidate in a chocolate brown suit with pearl earrings. While some are praising the cover as stunning, Kelly isn’t the only one who’s pointed out the photo’s hefty editing.

People are calling out the airbrushing of Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'Why does this look like AI?' 🤣 Daily Mail Online #AI https://t.co/RNJoJH2cmE — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) October 11, 2024

“First of all, this is as airbrushed as a Joan Rivers appearance on any magazine or TV. Kamala Harris looks 39 instead of 59 here,” Kelly said, calling the edits a “mistake.”

“Just let her have the lines, f–king Vogue. Let her have the lines. The lines are not a problem you have to erase for women who are serious and asking for a serious job,” Kelly continued. “She wants to be in command of our Navy SEALs, so stop with the airbrushing! It’s annoying to me.”

The conservative host wasn’t happy with the actual magazine feature on Harris, either.

“So she does the Vogue thing and the Vogue reporter [Nathan Heller], it’ll make you throw up a little in your mouth,” Kelly asserted. “The headline is: ‘The Candidate For Our Times’… ‘I asked her what her first call would be in the Oval Office. ‘One of my first calls outside of family will be to the team that is working with me on our plan to lower costs with American people.” What does that mean? Who’s on that team? How are they going to do that?”

The former Fox News and NBC host critiqued the idea of doing the women-targeted Vogue at all. “Aren’t we trying to get Black and Latino men? Is this the way? Like, I don’t know, go on GQ, go on Sports Illustrated, go someplace where men go, which is not Vogue. I don’t get it.”

Kelly also called out Vogue editor-in-chief and global editorial director Anna Wintour, labeling the longtime fashion editor as judgy while dissing the theme for the upcoming Met Gala, which will be led entirely by Black men. Those featured include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James. The theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by the book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

“This is Anna Wintour, who judges us all by her stupid fashion,” Kelly said. “Honestly, right now she’s launching the Met Gala theme. Guess what it is? ‘Black men and dandyism.’ What is that? Somebody tweeted out, ‘This is great way to get a bunch of out of touch celebrities canceled in one fell swoop.’ True. Anyway, it’s annoying.”

You can watch the full “The Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above, including comments from guests Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine.