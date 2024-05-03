Megyn Kelly picked apart South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and her story of killing her 14-month-old puppy Cricket on Thursday. In response to Noem’s claim that the way the story has been widely told is “fake news,” Kelly said, “It was your stupid story that you chose to disclose. We’re going off of what you wrote, you dumba– dog killer.”

While speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity about Cricket’s death, which Noem detailed in her book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward,” the governor said the problem with the story is, “They leave out some or most of the facts of a story that put the worst spin on it.”

“It was a dog that was extremely dangerous,” Noem added. “It had come to us from a family who had found her way too aggressive.”

Kelly pointed out that Noem has stopped referring to Cricket as a puppy. “Now it’s no longer a puppy. Hello, it was 14 months old. There’s no getting around how old the dog was. Now she calls it a dog. But it was a puppy,” Kelly said.

“And she says it was massacring the chickens,” Kelly continued. “It’s a dog! It wasn’t trained … It attacked her, she says in the book, when she tried to pull the chicken out of its mouth, like most dogs will do, who are aggressive and untrained when you try to pull something as valuable as a chicken.”

“Dogs, like us, see chickens as food!… This is a complete fail!” Kelly said.

The host joined forces with a panel including Kmele Foster, Michael Moynihan and Matt Welch. Foster admitted he thinks there’s a reason Noem hasn’t been dragged even worse for the story.

“The other part of this that is challenging, I’m just going to keep it a buck with you,” Foster began. “OK, because I feel like we’re in a circle of trust here. If she were a less, if she were harder to look at, it would be easier to condemn her.”

Noem’s decision to shoot the puppy has drawn sharp criticism from across the political divide. On Sunday, Meghan McCain first described the decision to kill the dog as “a trait of a serial killer” before she amended her tweet to end, “This story is something out of a horror movie.”

