Megyn Kelly Says Minnesota Mass Shooting Will Change Nothing — but Criticizes Left’s ‘Spiral’ to Gun Debate | Video

Megyn Kelly knows nothing will change with gun violence in the United States after Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Minnesota church, but was quick to criticize Democrats for using the event to “spiral” to a debate about gun regulation.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host walked through the mass shooting during a Catholic Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. She lamented that nothing will change and these shootings will continue to occur in the U.S.

“I’ll tell you right now, nothing’s going to change,” Kelly said. “Absolutely nothing is going to change. We had 20 dead first graders at Sandy Hook, nothing changed. If you don’t change after 20 dead first graders, you don’t change. And I understand it, because we’re a free country, and we can’t protect against any and all threats out there, but we can fortify the areas where our most vulnerable are, and that means the schools, whether it’s the school itself or the adjacent church where they worship, because it’s a Catholic school, that we actually can do. “

She continued: “But you know as well as I do, what we’re about to do is spiral into a debate about guns. That’s where the media and the left will take this. That’s what they do every time. And my own belief is that’s exactly why nothing will change.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment below:

Play video

So far, the shooting – which was carried out by 23-year-old Robin Westman, as identified Wednesday afternoon – left two children dead and 17 others injured. The two dead were an 8-year-old and 10-year-old. Fourteen of the injured were other kids between ages six and 15. Three adults were also injured in the shooting.

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Watch the full Megyn Kelly clip above.