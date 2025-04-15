Megyn Kelly Praises Trump for Curing Bill Maher of ‘TDS’ With Kid Rock Dinner | Video

Megyn Kelly called Bill Maher “courageous” for accepting a recent dinner invitation from President Trump. The “Real Time” host, who has been critical of Trump in the past, called the president “gracious and measured.”

Kelly also praised Trump for reaching out to Maher, who has been a “chief antagonist” since before the president ran for office in 2016

“I really like Bill Maher and I like going on his show, but he’s definitely been suffering from the case of TDS,” she said. TDS stands for “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a term used by Trump supporters to deflect criticism from the left. “Once the TDS gets to you, it’s hard to come out from under it,” Kelly continued.

She added, “I think [Maher]’s starting to come out from under it. Pretty extraordinary. I’m starting to see the veil come down. He’s starting to see the man that a lot of us have seen for a long time now, if we don’t have the TDS.”

Kelly went on to say that Maher “might be one of the only ones to have ever actively had [TDS], and then shed the disease.”

She noted that Maher often has Trump supporters on “Real Time,” even if he isn’t a Republican himself.

“I agree that it was a courageous thing for him to do – for both of them to do,” she said, adding that Trump deserved credit for inviting a “chief antagonist” to the White House.

Kelly also speculated whether Maher might change the way he covers the president going forward, and whether his praise of Trump may have alienated some of his viewers.

“Usually on Trump he’s saying something negative. So I do wonder now if he’ll start saying more positive things, and if so, what happens with his audience?,” she posed.

Watch Kelly’s full segment on Maher in the video below: