Megyn Kelly Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Toxic Politics’ Apology on CNN: ‘Bashing Your Own Team’ | Video

Megyn Kelly ripped in to Marjorie Taylor Green for going on CNN to apologize for her “toxic politics” of the past, suggesting that the Georgia representative did something no conservative should do: bash her own team.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host slammed Greene for her appearance on CNN Sunday where she apologized for some of her past behaviors as her and President Trump continue their public professional breakup.

“She and Trump are fighting ugly,” Kelly said. “He calls her ‘Marjorie Traitor Greene’ now. She’s saying that these comments are endangering her life. And she did a thing that no conservative should do – I mean, truly, it just shouldn’t be done. She went on CNN to rip on Trump – not other Republicans, but Trump.”

She continued: “Ben Shapiro did it the other day, too, and got all sorts of blowback for it. Like, Republicans don’t want to see their people on CNN. You know, it’s one thing if you’re Scott Jennings and you’re taking on a table of Democrats fighting for Trump, but it’s another to see, like, you go into the den of the enemy and start bashing your own team.”

Greene’s apology came as Dana Bash asked her directly about the role she has played in inflaming political tension and toxicity in the past in light of the threats Greene has received since Trump recanted his support of her 2026 reelection campaign. Trump turned on her over comments she made that appear to be attempts to separate herself from the darker parts of the president’s MAGA base.

“Dana, I think that’s fair criticism and I would like to say humbly I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics,” Greene said. “It’s very bad for our country and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, is that we I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed, and I’ve been working on this a lot lately to put down the knives in politics.”

She added, “I really just want to see people be kind to one another. And we need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people because as Americans, no matter what side of the aisle we’re on, we have far more in common than we have differences, and we need to be able to respect each other with our disagreements.”