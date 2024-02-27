Megyn Kelly responded to President Joe Biden’s surprise sit-down interview on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” slamming the show’s host as the peacock network’s “weakest, biggest hack.” She further posited that that’s why the Biden campaign chose him over the likes of Gayle King at CBS.

“Biden finally gave an interview. He didn’t want to do CBS and Gayle King, so he decided instead to go – forgive me – balls to the wall, Seth Meyers,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“The biggest hack at NBC. The weakest, biggest hack at NBC. It’s some fierce competition, so right on, Seth. You’re number one! Yay! You won,” she continued. “That’s why you were chosen.”

Biden joined “Late Night” as a surprise guest with Amy Poehler as part of the late night talk show’s 10th anniversary episode on Monday. Sitting with Meyers, talk soon enough turned to Biden’s reelection campaign against presumed Republican Party nominee Donald Trump.

“Having dealt with dictators, what do you see in a world where democracy is actually at risk where it might be in this election?” Meyers asked in a clip Kelly pulled up on her own program.

“The first thing they do, that dictators do, is they disregard whatever the rule of law is. They just disregard it,” Biden began. “Here’s the guy who says he wants to, he thinks he can change the Constitution and ignore it, just ignore portions of the Constitution. Here’s the guy who talks about ‘retribution.’ Here’s the guy — look, you have the guys, the thousands of people who stormed the Capitol, stormed the Capitol, they’re insurrectionists. Two cops died, other people were badly hurt, and what did they say? They got convicted and/or they pled guilty and he said they’re patriots? God, patriots?”

Kelly spent the rest of her segment (viewable via bite-sized videos here and here) turning those criticisms off of Trump and back onto Biden.

“Trump wants to disregard the rule of law. OK, you mean like what you’re doing in these federal prosecutions, breaking norms that we’ve never crossed before in our 200-plus year history? Ignore the Constitution. He wants to ignore the Constitution? You literally just bragged about doing that with respect to student loan debt, ‘forgiveness,’” Kelly said. “Retribution — he’s about retribution. Look what he’s doing to Trump, not to mention that FBI informant who then turned out to be, they say, not credible and who they believe lied to him and is being treated like no one else who double crossed the FBI or ever gave false information.”

“Uh, they stormed the Capitol and cops died. That’s not true either, they’ve been telling that lie over and over,” she continued, suggesting the argument that Trump did not incite the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Congress wanted border protection and he stopped it because it would help Biden — it’s not about Biden, it’s about the United States of America. You say we need to be more humane, which is why you opened the border and your proposed border bill was full of holes and was actually totally feckless.”

Kelly ended the segment by again railing against Meyers for not digging into what she saw as pertinent, anti-Biden talking points.

“We could go on. Democracy is at stake, but not for the reasons he says,” she argued. “My jaw dropped — but I didn’t hear any of that from Seth Meyers.”

Representatives for Meyers did not immediately reply to TheWrap’s request for comment. NBC was the former home of Kelly after she left Fox News and began a short-lived tenure as part of the network’s morning programming with “Megyn Kelly Today” in 2017.