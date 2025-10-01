Megyn Kelly Shuts Down Rumors She’s Going to CBS News Under New Paramount: ‘Would Never Leave This Job’ | Video

Megyn Kelly was quick to shut down the viral rumors she was getting recruited by CBS.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host vehemently denied the reports that she was being considered for a role at CBS News. Kelly said it was pure “absurdity” that she would turn to the network over her SiriusXM show.

“Literally not one word of it is real,” she said. “Not one word. Not going to CBS. Didn’t go to CBS. Didn’t have a screen test at CBS. I’m not talking to CBS. Don’t want to go to CBS. Would never leave this job for CBS. Have zero desire to go back to CBS or any mainstream television broadcast or cable network. Believe me, if I did, I would have gone. I’ve had plenty of offers.”

Kelly continued: “I think that the reason that they ran with it and it went viral so quickly is because this organization, Mediaite, and others like it, want it to be true. They want some sort of affirmation from people in our lane that this is the wrong lane, that these other more traditional media entities are the right lane and the better lane. And my returning to broadcast news would be an acknowledgement that this was just like the ugly, redheaded stepchild over here, as opposed to the prom queen, which is allegedly CBS News when it’s exactly the opposite.”

The rumors were first reported by Bernie Goldberg on his No BS Zone podcast. He had co-host John A. Daly guessing the name of “a certain famous person in the media was at CBS News the other day, doing what I’m told was a screen test. Meaning, seeing how it works on camera.”

Following Kelly’s denial, the podcast was amended with an editor’s note.

“Megyn Kelly has responded that the meeting Bernie was told about, and comments on in this episode, between her and CBS News, did not occur.”

Prior to starting her podcast, Kelly spent more than a decade working at Fox News. She made the jump to NBC News in 2017 but left the organization in 2019 after comments she made about blackface led to backlash. NBC still had to pay her out the remaining $30 million for her contract which she used to start her own production company and current podcast.