Megyn Kelly Slams Right-Wing Media for Letting Trump Loyalty Outweigh ‘Journalistic Obligation’ in Epstein Case | Video

Megyn Kelly went after her fellow right-wing media colleagues for blindly trusting the Trump administration regarding Jeffrey Epstein and the claims his client list does not exist.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host called out a number of right-wing media personalities for pulling back from investigating the Trump administration’s about-face on the Epstein Files, as they claimed last week that a list of clients from the alleged sex trafficker does not exist after years of saying otherwise. Kelly said more people in her position should be kicking the tires around the situation.

“Let’s not pretend that some of the president’s most loyal advocates aren’t very, very interested in Epstein,” she said. “They are. All right? However, some in the media let their loyalty to the president trump their journalistic obligation.”

Kelly added: “I am in the journalism business. And my position is, you can trust but you must verify. And I refuse to be the CNN of Trump 2.0 where they just trusted the administration on Biden’s mental acuity and willingly, by doing so, ignored the biggest crisis and controversy scandal in modern presidential history. That’s not what’s happening under Trump, but I’m just saying journalists, people like me who do consider themselves a journalist, you have an obligation not to just trust. You kick the tires. That’s your job.”

News that the DOJ and FBI were halting their investigation into the existence of Epstein’s fabled list sent shockwaves through the MAGA base last week. Trump’s core supporters split down the middle as arguments and infighting arose over whether or not the administration could be trusted. Infighting was seen at the highest levels of the party, with Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino reportedly threatening to step down over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the situation.

“Dan Bongino has told people he is considering resigning as the deputy director of the FBI over the fallout that has continued ever since this memo was released,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said last week. “The anger inside the MAGA base has only continued to grow instead of going away as some officials inside hoped it would.”

Much of the confusion about the lack of an Epstein list likely comes from the fact that Bondi told Fox News back in February that she was in possession of a list of that very nature.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi said. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.”