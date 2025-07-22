Megyn Kelly Says Stephen Colbert Should ‘Put on Your Big Boy Pants’ and Take ‘Late Show’ Cancelation ‘Like a Man’ | Video

Megyn Kelly on Tuesday laid into Stephen Colbert for commentary he and Jon Stewart have made about Donald Trump and Paramount after it was announced “The Late Show” will end next year.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative podcaster said, “You would not believe how Steven Colbert and his buddy Jon Stewart responded to his cancellation. Cry me a river. Would you grow up, you children? Put on your big boy pants and take it like a man. This is absurd.”

She continued: “Many of us have had very public cancelations and some were absolutely brutal. And we didn’t invite all our friends to come cry on the set and say, ‘Poor poor her. Poor poor him. American democracy will not be the same.’ Some of us took it like professionals, then picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves off, and moved on with life. Is this how it’s going to be for the next year? Watching this crybaby try to play the victim that his show got cancelled? Grow up. It’s called television, you toddler.”

Kelly has experience being fired by a major network — she was let go from NBC in 2019 after 13 months exemplified by weak ratings and a tendency to generate negative headlines. She also received a payout of around $30 million, the value of her remaining contract.

During Colbert’s first monologue since he announced the show’s cancelation Thursday, the host brought up that Trump gloated about him getting axed the next day on Truth Social. Colbert’s response to the president was short and sweet.

“How dare you,” he said. “How dare you sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

At this, Colbert turned to another camera and, with a placard onscreen that read “eloquence cam,” Colbert said “Go f— yourself.”

Stewart brought a bit more fanfare to his message. He went on a tirade about Colbert’s cancelation coming mere days after the “Late Show” host denounced CBS parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump, which he called a “big fat bribe” to get FCC approval for the company’s $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

“So here’s the point: If you’re trying to figure out why Stephen’s show is ending, I don’t think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives or in CBS QuickBooks spreadsheets on the financial health of late night,” Stewart said. “I think the answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment, institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair doodling commander in chief.”

Then he broke into a “go f— yourself” gospel performance for the president.