Megyn Kelly Objects to Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Red Carpet Look: ‘Draw the Line at Areola’ | Video

Megyn Kelly objected to Sydney Sweeney’s latest red carpet look because her dress was too see through.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host explained that she is a proud fan of Sweeney’s – particularly after her viral American Eagle jeans ad that earned the actress online backlash. That said, Kelly had to draw the line at the dress Sweeney wore to Variety’s Power of Women event Wednesday night. The host claimed it did not leave enough to the imagination.

“So she was on the red carpet last night and she decided to show off her number one asset, which, contrary to the American Eagle jeans ad, is not really her jeans, it’s her enormous breasts, which are spectacular,” Kelly said. “No one would take that away from her. But, controversial opinion, I object to this. I disapprove of the dress she wore because it’s completely see through. You can see her entire nipples.”

She continued: “She reminded me of Kim Kardashian who overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy’s hoping to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination. Now, I know this is being universally celebrated online, but I have to say, even though [I am] Sydney Sweeney fan, love the jeans campaign. I thought, ‘This is a rare misstep’… Draw the line at areola!”

Kelly wondered if maybe the “Euphoria” star was “misled” into wearing the revealing dress after she “trusted the wrong person.” The host added that the look would not hurt Sweeney aside from maybe rattling people like Kelly who were more recent fans.

Kelly became a fan of Sweeney over the summer after the actress received backlash for an American Eagle denim ad. In the spot, Sweeney touts herself for having great jeans – a play on the actress’ genes. Other billboards for the campaign show her painting over the statement “Sydney Sweeney has great genes” with “jeans.” Some online have called the ad tone-deaf saying it celebrates her whiteness and thinness.

“She’s being called a white supremacist by people who don’t like her latest ad, which is for American Eagle,” Kelly said at the time. “She’s advertising jeans, and yet the lunatics on the left think she’s advertising white supremacy. This is obviously a reference to her body and not to her skin color, but the lunatic left is going to do what the lunatic left is going to do.”

