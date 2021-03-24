MEL Magazine will stop publishing on Wednesday and is seeking a new buyer after mass layoffs from its owner, Dollar Shave Club.

“After six years of successful partnership and transforming the men’s health and media spaces for the better, MEL and Dollar Shave Club’s financial relationship will come to an end in 60 days,” Josh Schollmeyer, MEL’s editor in chief, said in a statement. “MEL will stop publishing effective Wednesday, and the complete focus will now be on finding the right new owner. This has always been a part of the plan for our brand-backed partnership, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. We look forward to our next phase of opportunities and growth, thank our incredible team and readers for their support and can now finally create all of the razor content we’ve been dying to explore.”

It’s not immediately clear how many staff members were impacted by the cuts, but at least nine MEL staffers announced their layoffs on social media. Representatives for Dollar Shave Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dollar Shave Club launched MEL on Medium in 2015 before the magazine moved to its own site in 2018. Though the magazine covered men’s grooming and other lifestyle topics from a “male point-of-view,” the outlet became popular for its witty and sharp culture coverage.

The magazine also did not have any ads but sold merchandise and recently launched paid newsletters.