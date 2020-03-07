Melania Trump Pushes Back on Twitter After Criticism Over Tennis Pavilion Tweet

Melania Trump pushed back Saturday against critics on Twitter when her tweet about the construction of the tennis pavilion at the White House drew negative reactions.

“I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities,” the first lady tweeted.

On Thursday, FLOTUS tweeted a series of images showing her overseeing the construction on the White House grounds. Many critics called her out for her insensitivity at a time when the world is facing the coronavirus scare or trying to regroup from the tornado in Tennessee.

“29 people were killed by a tornado in Tennessee, the world is shuddering as a pandemic expands and what is a tennis pavilion?” Mia Farrow tweeted, while another critic wrote: “Americans died and lost their homes in Tennessee, but Melania Trump concerned about wasting tax payer money on a tennis pavilion. The victims would appreciate a visit and support.”

“Will the tennis court also have coronavirus test kits or will it serve (heh) as an extra holding cell for the caged children when things get too crowded in the concentration camps?” another user asked. “A pandemic. A nation in crisis. But yes, let’s spend our time worrying about an unnecessary, over the top, taxpayer funded tennis court at the WH,” said another.

In response to her retaliation tweet, people weren’t any less harsh.

“You’re building a tennis court during a health crisis, you insufferable f—wit,” said one critic, while another responded, “good to know that the Third Lady is just as petty and spiteful as our corroded president.”

See her tweet below.

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020