In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, WrapWomen has released a special bonus episode of the “UnWrapped” podcast featuring “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey. 2022 has been a busy year for the New Zealand native; in addition to starring in the Showtime series, Lynskey also played Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in the Oscar-nominated Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.” Most recently, the actress can be seen in Hulu’s new true-crime thriller “Candy” with Jessica Biel. All the while, she’s also raising a three-year-old daughter with her husband.

And with that, admittedly comes exhaustion. During her appearance on “UnWrapped,” Lynskey dug in on why she pushed past that exhaustion for her latest projects, but also how she’s dealing with it going forward – and allowing herself to speak up about what she’s feeling.

“When people around the world are going through such awful things, it can feel… a bit ridiculous being like I need help or I need a break,” Lynskey said. “Because all around you there’s just like horror and tragedy, but everybody’s life has had — it’s okay to say like, ‘This is too much for me. I need to take time for myself and I need to see a friend.’”

During this episode Melanie Lynskey..

Addresses the body-shaming she experienced on the set of “Yellowjackets” and what it meant to her to have so much support after speaking out

Opens up about her eating disorder recovery

Recalls having dinner parties with Anjelica Huston and Drew Barrymore while filming “Ever After”

Admits the “Yellowjackets” producers have not told her which character is roasting on the open fire pit

Reflects on how lucky she’s been to collaborate with the women she’s worked with

