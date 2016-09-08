Melissa George Hospitalized After Alleged Assault by Partner (Report)

Update on 10/23/26: A lawyer for Blanc shared the following statement:

“Jean-David Blanc, who has always rejected Melissa George accusations, was declared innocent on February 5, 2021, while Melissa George was sentenced by the criminal courts on February 9, 2017, and February 5, 2021, for domestic violence, on September 5, 2019, and March 17, 2023, for using false affidavits in courts, on June 13, 2018, and November 4, 2021, for defamation, and on November 10, 2021, and June 27, 2024, to a 6-month suspended prison sentence for attempted child abduction, and on March 13, 2025 for false accusation”.

Our original story follows as initially published below.

Melissa George was hospitalized on Wednesday after allegedly being assaulted by her partner Jean-David Blanc, according to French website Paris Match (via People).

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Home and Away” alum George reportedly called police after allegedly being attacked by Blanc, who founded the movie website AlloCine. According to the report, George, 40, suffered injuries such as a swollen face, bodily pain, nausea and dizziness. The actress was reportedly hospitalized for more than a day at Paris’ Cochin Hospital.

George, who met Blanc at a BAFTA after-party in 2011, has two sons, Raphael and Solal, with the entrepreneur.

The actress has most recently starred in the short-lived NBC series “Heartbeat,” playing heart transplant surgeon Alex Panttiere.