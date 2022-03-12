Melissa Joan Hart told fans of her ’90s Nickelodeon show “Clarissa Explains It All” is no longer happening, People reports.

Hart was attending ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday and sitting in on the panel for “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” her other ’90s series, when she was asked about the status of the “Clarissa” reboot, which was first reported in 2018.

“We tried that, actually. Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing,” Hart said of the reboot, according to People, and referring to Bryan Robbins, who took over as president of the cable network for kids from Cyma Zarghami in 2018. “So it was actually in the works and, yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don’t think [it will happen].”

“Clarissa Explains It All” centered on an adolescent Clarissa Darling (Hart), who spoke directly into the camera to talk about the life around her and the struggle of being a teenager. Hart is now 45 with three sons of her own, ages 9, 14 and 16.

Hart reunited with “Sabrina” costars Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea and Jenna Leigh Green for the panel to discuss the show, which was on ABC from 1996 and 2000, before moving to The WB, where it wrapped in 2003.